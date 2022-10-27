Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $1,455,846. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

BE stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

