Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 145,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $332.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

