Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,087 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $80.90 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.