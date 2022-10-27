Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,415. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.