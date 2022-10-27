Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.