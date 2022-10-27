Busey Wealth Management Invests $123,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 167,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

