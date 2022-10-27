Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.