Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$159.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

