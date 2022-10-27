Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

