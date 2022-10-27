Candriam S.C.A. Buys 142 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,185.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,234.53. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 EPS for the current year.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
