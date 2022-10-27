Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Gartner Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:IT opened at $292.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.



