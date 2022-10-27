Candriam S.C.A. Sells 101,815 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,815 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Nucor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

