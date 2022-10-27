Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capri were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 541,363 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $20,887,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 85.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 364,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

