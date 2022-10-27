Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.25. 320,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,578,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.
Carvana Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
