Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.25. 320,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,578,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

