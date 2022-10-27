Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 7.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 1,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $888,941. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 208.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 89.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

