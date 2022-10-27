CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.