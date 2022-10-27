Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

