Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

