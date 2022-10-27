Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Churchill Downs worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.75.

Shares of CHDN opened at $208.50 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $254.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

