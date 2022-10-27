Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

CI opened at $314.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.75 and its 200 day moving average is $273.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

