Citigroup Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $76.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

NYSE:THC opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

