Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

