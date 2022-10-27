Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 136,470 shares.The stock last traded at $97.70 and had previously closed at $95.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

