Comerica Bank Sells 360 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.46.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $142.29 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

