Comerica Bank Sells 6,027 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 73.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

