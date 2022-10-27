CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

CONMED stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,445,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 133,303 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $11,882,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,696,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

