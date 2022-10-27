Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Creek Road Miners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
