Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Creek Road Miners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

