CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

CRWD opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

