CX Institutional Has $63,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

