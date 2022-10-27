CX Institutional Invests $55,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,851,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $388.65 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $501.54. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.