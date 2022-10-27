Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 4.2%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.75. Approximately 23,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,514,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 432,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 236,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

