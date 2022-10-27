DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,204 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $292.50 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

