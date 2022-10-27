DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 34,930 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMN opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

