DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $137.02 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

