DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 444.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 60,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 49,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.