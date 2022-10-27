DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 60,615 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.87.

NYSE SE opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.63. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

