DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $228.26 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average of $276.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

