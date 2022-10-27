DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

