DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,019 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

