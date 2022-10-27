DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

