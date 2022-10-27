DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.23% of Clean Harbors worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,048,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,060 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

