DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

