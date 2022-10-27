DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,054 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $61.44 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

