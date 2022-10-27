DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,969 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of West Fraser Timber worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.