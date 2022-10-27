DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 105,585 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,585 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

