DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $10.62 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 726,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.39 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

