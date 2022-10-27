Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane Sells 52,389 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $322,192.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

