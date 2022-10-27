Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane Sells 52,389 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $322,192.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Destination XL Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
