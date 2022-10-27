Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,956,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

