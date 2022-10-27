Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $180.42

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.42, but opened at $173.80. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $165.21, with a volume of 6,911 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 119.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.