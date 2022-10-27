e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.61

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 7605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,663 shares of company stock worth $18,988,318 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 162,672 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

